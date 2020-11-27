Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 735 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after buying an additional 347,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $169.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $179.97.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

