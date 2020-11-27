Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,571 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after acquiring an additional 926,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,561,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

