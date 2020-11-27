Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 625,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

