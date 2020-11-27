Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

