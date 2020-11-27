Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4,767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,229,000 after buying an additional 7,513,853 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,292,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,824 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.3% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 891,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter.

INGR stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

