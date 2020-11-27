Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.