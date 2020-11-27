Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 10,268 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

GE stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.