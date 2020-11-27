Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,110 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.55 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

