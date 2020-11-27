Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $334.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $335.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.30 and its 200 day moving average is $301.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.