Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,791 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

