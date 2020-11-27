Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 271 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 61.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.56.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

