Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 335 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Centene by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

