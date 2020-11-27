Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 400 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIN stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $57.79.

