Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 560 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

