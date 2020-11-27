Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

AB stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

