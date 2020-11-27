Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 265.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 232.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 675,468 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 472,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 170,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $43.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.