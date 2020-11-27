RING X PLATFORM Hits One Day Volume of $446,151.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $446,151.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 105,534,071 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform.

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

