Robert W. Baird Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $118.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on A. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.13.

A opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

