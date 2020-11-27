Robert W. Baird Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $530.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.64.

Shares of ALGN opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.49. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5,286.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Align Technology by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

