Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

