Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

LON:UU opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 896.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.16. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45.

Get United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.64%.

About United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.