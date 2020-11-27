Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $142.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 52.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 119.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.58. 6,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.51. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

