Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.09.

RGLD opened at $109.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.51. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

