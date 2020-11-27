Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $8.06 on Monday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

