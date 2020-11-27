RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RSNAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Investec lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $9.01 on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.