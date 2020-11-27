Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $66.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,520 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.