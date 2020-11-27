Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

SBRA traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

