SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,464,000 after buying an additional 209,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after purchasing an additional 448,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $285.91. 8,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,766.20 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

