Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €112.38 ($132.22).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

SU stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during trading on Friday, hitting €117.35 ($138.06). 719,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.28. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.