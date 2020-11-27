Scotiabank Cuts Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$29.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

TSE REAL opened at C$20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$33.01.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total transaction of C$71,327.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763,384 shares in the company, valued at C$89,477,088.97. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$485,879.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,508.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

