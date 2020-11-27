Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,653 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 1.1% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barings LLC owned about 0.09% of SEA worth $46,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 61.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $211,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 43.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $570,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 68,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $187.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

