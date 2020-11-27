Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $11.05. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 98,892 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

