Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.91

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 13755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $526.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.