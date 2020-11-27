Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIX2. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €94.60 ($111.29) on Monday. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06.

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.