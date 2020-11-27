SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.84

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 429,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 107,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after buying an additional 745,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.