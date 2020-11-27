Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROOT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of Root stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

