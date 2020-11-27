Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Neutral

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBBF. Investec lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $$1.23 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

