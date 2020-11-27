Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $174.96 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $180.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $359,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock worth $7,263,413 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

