SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.69

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 1102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX)

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

