SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,974,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,122. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

