SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.02

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.02 and last traded at $125.02, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 141,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GMF)

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

