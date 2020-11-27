SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,141 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 609,351 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 287,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4,012.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 225,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter.

KRE traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $48.97. 251,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,428. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

