SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

