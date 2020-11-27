Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) is Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for about 16.0% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $34,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 148.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

SRCL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.86. 2,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,477. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

