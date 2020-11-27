Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 635,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 198,457 call options.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $29.98. 3,427,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,400,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other Palantir Technologies news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,438,733 shares of company stock valued at $189,650,527.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

