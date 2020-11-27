Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,139 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 440% compared to the average daily volume of 1,136 call options.

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 362,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,592. The company has a market capitalization of $288.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Verastem by 75.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verastem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

