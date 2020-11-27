Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. Straumann has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $63.07.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

