Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

