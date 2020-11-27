Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 46,343.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

