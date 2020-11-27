SVB Leerink Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $91.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after buying an additional 9,472,629 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,407,000. Natixis bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,184,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,688,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioNTech by 136.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

